DeJong, who has been dealing with fatigue in his right arm, will be back at shortstop on Tuesday for a Grapefruit League contest against the Tigers, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

DeJong has been limited to designated hitter as of late while dealing with the fatigue, but he's been cleared to return to the infield. The 29-year-old is attempting to win a utility role with St. Louis to begin the 2023 season with Tommy Edman expected to get most of the reps at shortstop this season.