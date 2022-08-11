DeJong went 4-for-5 with a pair of doubles, one RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 9-5 win over the Rockies.

DeJong wasn't able to hit one out for a third straight game, but he was still a productive part of the offense. He's batting .333 since his callup July 30, with four homers, 13 RBI, eight runs scored and five doubles across 10 games in that span. He's solidified a near-everyday role at shortstop again, and the productivity should be enough to get him back on the fantasy radar.