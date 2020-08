DeJong went 3-for-4 with an RBI infield single in a loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

After an 0-for-4 day upon his return to action Sunday against the Reds, DeJong is now 4-for-9 with four RBI over the subsequent two games. The shortstop is still looking to get his power production going in earnest, however, as he has just one home run over his first 32 plate appearances after averaging a round tripper every 22.1 trips to the batter's box in 2019.