DeJong went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

DeJong came home on both of Yadier Molina's RBI singles, giving him his first game with multiple runs since Sept. 4. The shortstop has also reached safely in nine consecutive games, a welcome stretch of offensive success following a lackluster August in which he hit just .202 and posted a forgettable .282 on-base percentage.