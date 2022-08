DeJong will be on the bench Friday against Atlanta, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

DeJong appeared to have figured things out in the minors following his early-May demotion, and he returned in late July to post an 1.108 OPS in his first 13 games back. He's fallen off a cliff since then, grabbing just two hits in his last 12 games while striking out 19 times. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop Friday for the third time in four games.