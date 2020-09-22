site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-paul-dejong-sitting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
DeJong isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Royals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong has been slumping recently as he's gone just 1-for-20 with three RBI, one walk and eight strikeouts over the last six games. Tommy Edman will take over at shortstop Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read