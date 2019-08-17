Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 21st round tripper
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a win over the Reds on Friday.
DeJong launched one of four homers on the night for the hot-hitting Cardinals, marking the second time he's left the yard in the last three games. The 26-year-old now has hits in eight of 13 games during August, slightly improving his fortunes after hitting just. 205 in July.
