Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks 25th homer
DeJong went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Giants.
DeJong tied his career-high mark for home runs in a season when he took Madison Bumgarner deep in the fourth inning for his 25th long ball of the campaign. While pedestrian in most other categories, DeJong has proven to be a reliable source of power through three major-league seasons by posting a .470 slugging percentage across 1,504 plate appearances. He'll look to end the season on a positive note, though he's hit just .226 in 50 games since the All-Star break.
