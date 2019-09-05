DeJong went 2-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Giants.

DeJong tied his career-high mark for home runs in a season when he took Madison Bumgarner deep in the fourth inning for his 25th long ball of the campaign. While pedestrian in most other categories, DeJong has proven to be a reliable source of power through three major-league seasons by posting a .470 slugging percentage across 1,504 plate appearances. He'll look to end the season on a positive note, though he's hit just .226 in 50 games since the All-Star break.

