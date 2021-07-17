DeJong went 3-for-4 in a loss to the Giants on Friday.
Although all three hits were singles, but they allowed DeJong to inch ever closer to what has surprisingly been an elusive Mendoza Line. There were signs the slugging shortstop was starting to pick it up at the plate as the All-Star break approached -- he belted a pair of home runs over the last two games of the first half -- and with Friday's production, DeJong now owns a .355/.429/.613 slash line over the 35 plate appearances he's logged across 10 July contests.