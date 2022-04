DeJong went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI, a run and a stolen base during Tuesday's 5-1 win at Miami.

DeJong delivered his second stolen base in as many games, which is an early-season surprise given he entered the year with only 16 steals over his five big-league campaigns. Regardless, the 28-year-old has a .185/.313/.370 slash line through nine contests and will need to improve upon those numbers to retain a starting spot over Edmundo Sosa.