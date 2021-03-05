DeJong is 0-for-4 with a strikeout across his first two Grapefruit League games.

The slugging shortstop's quest to prove he's still capable of the level of power that led to a career-high 30 home runs in 2019 is off to a slow start over a small sample size. DeJong's average saw a boost from 2019's .233 to .250 last season, but he also slugged a career-low .349 with just nine extra-base hits (six doubles, three homers) across 174 plate appearances. The 27-year-old's strikeout rate also rose to a career-high 28.7 percent last season despite the improvement in batting average, so he'll look to achieve that power resurgence while also improving his contact rate.