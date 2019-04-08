DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Padres on Sunday.

DeJong's fourth-inning two-bagger plated Matt Carpenter and Paul Goldschmidt, erasing an early 1-0 deficit for the Cardinals. The young shortstop has managed to hit safely in eight of the first nine games of the season, but with only one multi-hit effort thus far, he's still hitting a pedestrian .231 across his first 42 plate appearances.