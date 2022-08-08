DeJong went 2-for-3 with one double, one homer, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

After hitting just .182 in his first seven games back from AAA, DeJong showed up in big fashion Sunday. With a home run, a double, and seven combined runs and RBI, DeJong finally showed a glimpse of his 2019 self who mashed 30 home runs. The shortstop slugged .552 in AAA this season, so it is possible he has regained his form and could provide decent power for the Cardinals down the stretch.