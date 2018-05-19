Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Undergoes successful surgery
DeJong had successful surgery on his fractured left hand Friday, Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports.
The Cardinals have yet to describe DeJong's timetable, though this procedure was done in order to expedite the anticipated 8-to-12 week recovery if both parties agreed upon the non-surgical route. Expect a better gauge of DeJong's expected return date within the coming days.
