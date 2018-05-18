DeJong (hand) will undergo surgery to have a plate inserted into his fractured left hand Friday night, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The fracture occurred when DeJong was hit by a pitch in Thursday's game against the Phillies but he remained in the game, making Friday's news a complete surprise. No timetable for his return is yet known, but Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports the surgery should expedite what would otherwise be an 8-to-12 week recovery process. Jedd Gyorko will start at shortstop Friday, and the team also recalled Yairo Munoz from Triple-A Memphis.