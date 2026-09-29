Rodriguez has worked out at third base and will "continue to see time there as they look to expand his versatility," Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom noted Monday that the team has a "long-term vacancy" at third base. Goold writes that Rodriguez still projects as a catcher, but the team is open to adding third base to his list of positions along with catcher and first base as it looks to increase versatility. Rodriguez -- who will not turn 20 until January -- has emerged as one of the best prospects in baseball, having slashed .324/.413/.574 with 27 home runs, 87 RBI, 11 steals and a 60:101 BB:K over 115 games between High-A Peoria and Double-A Springfield in 2026. He'll likely begin the 2027 season at Triple-A Memphis and could reach the majors before the end of the season.