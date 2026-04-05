Rodriguez made his first career professional start at first base with High-A Peoria on Saturday.

After starting at catcher and homering in the season opener Friday, Rodriguez was used at first base Saturday and went 0-for-3 with a walk. All indications are that the Cardinals will continue to develop Rodriguez as a catcher, but they have lots of organizational depth at the position and it's the 19-year-old's bat that will carry him. If Rodriguez does eventually move to first base or another less physically taxing position, it could accelerate his ascension to the big leagues.