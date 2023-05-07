Helsley (knee) is a "full go" for Sunday's game against the Tigers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Helsley didn't allow a run over two-thirds of an inning Friday versus Detroit but wasn't available for Saturday's contest due to some soreness around his surgically repaired left knee, though it's apparently not much of a concern. The 28-year-old righty has given up runs in just two of his 11 outings this season, though he's only 3-for-6 in save chances and has a somewhat bloated 3.75 ERA since he allowed five runs between those two contests.