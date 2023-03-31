Helsley (0-1) blew the save and took the loss in Thursday's 10-9 loss against the Blue Jays. He allowed two runs on two hits and one walk without a strikeout in his one inning.

Tasked with nailing down a 9-8 win, Helsley proceeded to walk the first batter he faced before surrendering back-to-back singles to blow the save. Vladimir Guerrero later gave the Blue Jays the lead with a sacrifice fly, sticking Helsley with the loss. Jordan Hicks had already blown a lead himself the prior inning while Giovanny Gallegos (back) did not appear in the game.