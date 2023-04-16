Helsley allowed an inherited runner to score and surrendered two hits and a walk while striking out two over 1.1 innings Saturday versus the Pirates. He was charged with a blown save.

Helsley entered with one on and two outs in the eighth inning and gave up a game-tying RBI double to Rodolfo Castro. Through six appearances, Helsley is 3-for-5 in save chances with an 0-1 record and a 10:3 K:BB. It appears he's had some bad luck this season with a 1.57 WHIP across seven innings, but until some of the hits he's allowing turn into outs, he could be in danger of losing some save chances to Giovanny Gallegos.