Helsley (3-4) blew the save and took the loss Sunday against the Guardians, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. He didn't record a strikeout.

Helsley pitched 1.1 scoreless innings Saturday en route to a win and was called upon Sunday to secure the save, as Giovanny Gallegos was likely unavailable after appearing five times over the past nine days. Helsley struggled with the top of Cleveland's order and blew his first save since April 25. The right-hander already has four blown saves this season, which ties his mark from last year. Despite the poor outing, Helsley has been strong in May, posting a 2.77 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 16:6 K:BB over 11 appearances (13.0 innings).