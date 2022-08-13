Helsley allowed two hits and struck out three over two scoreless innings to earn the save in Friday's 3-1 win over the Brewers.

Helsley has converted all four of his save chances while allowing just one run across 8.2 innings in seven appearances since the All-Star break. He entered Friday's game in the eighth inning to face the heart of the Brewers' order, then stayed on for the ninth, completing the assignment with 29 pitches (22 strikes). The 28-year-old is up to 12 saves in 15 chances while adding six holds, a 0.76 ERA, 0.65 WHIP and 70:13 K:BB through 47.2 innings.