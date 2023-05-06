Helsley was unavailable to pitch Saturday due to knee soreness, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Helsley was noticeably absent from the mound in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning loss to the Tigers. According to manager Oli Marmol, the right-hander is dealing with knee pain, which is not considered to be serious. The team is hopeful that Helsley will be able to go in Sunday's series finale with Detroit.
