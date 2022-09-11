Helsley picked up the save Sunday in Pittsburgh, allowing a solo homer and striking out one in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win.

Helsley entered the game in the bottom of the ninth after the Cardinals had pieced together a four-run top half of the inning. After retiring the first two batters on four pitches, he allowed a solo homer to Greg Allen before recording the final out. It was Helsley's second straight game where he allowed a run and recorded a save. After posting a 0.61 ERA through his first 36 outings, the 28-year-old has come back to earth recently and has a 3.46 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and four homers allowed in his last 13 innings across 11 appearances.