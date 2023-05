Helsley (1-2) retired all six batters he faced and earned a win over Boston on Friday. He struck out four.

Helsley entered the eighth inning with two runners on base and allowed an inherited runner to score the go-ahead run on a groundout. The Cardinals took the lead back in the ninth and Helsley struck out the side to finish off the game. He's registered an 8:1 K:BB with zero earned runs over his last seven frames. Helsley's season ERA has dropped to 2.76 through 14 appearances.