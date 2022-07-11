Helsley picked up the save Sunday, tossing a perfect ninth inning in a 4-3 win over Philadelphia.
Helsley was able to get three flyouts to close out the ballgame and earn his seventh save. After fanning 24 in his previous 13.2 innings, he did not record a strikeout for the first time since June 7. The 27-year-old continues to dominate opponents and his 0.73 ERA, 0.68 WHIP, and .107 opponents' batting average are some of the best marks in baseball.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Grabs extra-innings win•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Earns win in relief•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Blows save Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Strikes out the side for sixth save•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Picks up third win•
-
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Notches save Monday•