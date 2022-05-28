Helsley retired both batters he faced in Friday's win over Milwaukee. He struck out one and recorded a save.

After Kody Whitley coughed up a two-run shot to Keston Hiura, Helsley entered the game to finish off the 4-2 win. He's now thrown 16.1 frames this season without giving up an earned run. Over his last eight appearances, Helsley has registered a strong 15:3 K:BB while converting three of his four save chances.