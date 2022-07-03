Helsley (4-1) earned the win Saturday against Philadelphia, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out five and walking one in two innings of relief.

Helsley snagged the win after a ninth-inning walk-off home run from Nolan Arenado. He threw 23 of 37 pitches for strikes in a dominant two innings of relief. Helsley appears to be a high-leverage reliever for St. Louis, though the teams seems to be splitting save chances between Helsley and Giovanny Gallegos. Helsley holds a .83 ERA across 32.2 innings this season.