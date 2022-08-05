Helsley (6-1) earned the win in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader versus the Cubs. He allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Helsley kept the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the ninth inning, and Lars Nootbaar delivered a walkoff single in the bottom of the frame. Save chances haven't been that prevalent for the Cardinals lately -- Helsley last recorded one July 23, though he's strung together an 8.1-inning scoreless streak in his last eight outings. The hard-throwing righty owns a 0.62 ERA, 0.62 WHIP and 66:12 K:BB with nine saves, six holds and three blown saves through 43.1 innings.