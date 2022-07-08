Helsley (5-1) allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 2.1 innings to earn the extra-innings win over Atlanta on Thursday.

Helsley got out of a jam created by Junior Fernandez in the eighth inning and then worked two more frames. Helsley wasn't able to finish off the game in the 10th, as Matt Olson tagged him for a game-tying single, but the Cardinals regained the lead in the 11th and Packy Naughton converted the save. In his last five outings, Helsley has picked up three wins, one loss, one save and one blown save, as the Cardinals' struggles of late have limited his closing opportunities. He has a 0.77 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 53:12 K:BB with six saves, five holds and three blown saves across 35 innings this year.