Helsley will undergo an MRI on the middle finger of his right hand after he exited the Cardinals' loss in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The 28-year-old jammed his finger Tuesday in his final appearance of the regular season and aggravated the injury Friday after he struggled with his command in the playoff opener. Helsley threw only 15 of his 33 pitches for strikes, and he was charged with the loss after he gave up four runs on a hit and two walks over one inning. The right-hander reported a lack of feeling in his fingers before he was removed from the contest, and the MRI will hopefully shed some light on the specifics of his injury.