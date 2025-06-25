Helsley picked up the save in Tuesday's 8-7 victory over the Cubs, allowing two hits in a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out one.

June has certainly been a dicey stretch for Helsley, who's now yielded two knocks in five of his seven outings this month, but he was able to hang on for his 15th save Tuesday. The hard-throwing right-hander had blown three straight save opportunities prior to successfully converting his past two chances, so that should offer fantasy managers some optimism going forward. Helsey sports a 3.54 ERA and 33:12 K:BB over 28 innings, but his 1.46 WHIP looms as a cause for concern.