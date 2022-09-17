Helsley struck out the side on nine pitches to earn the save in Friday's 6-5 win over the Reds.

It was the third immaculate inning recorded in Cardinals history, and it was enough to secure a win after St. Louis trailed three times in the contest. Helsley has converted six straight save chances despite allowing two runs over six innings in that span. The hard-throwing righty owns a 1.21 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 87:17 K:BB through 59.1 innings while racking up 18 saves in 22 attempts, six holds and a 9-1 record.