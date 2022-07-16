Helsley earned the save during Friday's 7-3 win against the Reds, allowing one hit while recording one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Helsely entered with two on and none out in the ninth and surrendered a leadoff single to Nick Senzel to load the bases and bring the tying run to the plate. He proceeded to induce two flyouts and a strikeout to end the game and extend his scoreless innings streak to 8.1 frames across six appearances. The 27-year-old concludes the first half with a 0.69 ERA and 0.67 WHIP with 57 strikeouts across 39 innings and appears to be the top option to finish games for Manager Oliver Marmol.