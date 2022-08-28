Helsley (8-1) earned the win during Saturday's 6-5 victory over Atlanta, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning.

After being sidelined since Aug. 19 due to personal reasons, Helsley was deployed to pitch the ninth inning with a one-run deficit and became the victor when St. Louis walked it off in the bottom of the frame. The 28-year-old wasted no time getting back into the groove by striking out two on just 11 pitches and remains one of the best relievers in the game with a 0.89 ERA and 0.65 WHIP.