Helsley was cleared of any structural damage in his right forearm Tuesday following another MRI, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Helsley continues to be bothered by lingering pain and tightness in his forearm, but he is scheduled to throw a bullpen session later this week in St. Louis and could then resume his minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis. Given the string of recent setbacks, it's hard to guess on a timetable for his return to the Cardinals' bullpen. The 29-year-old has been on the injured list since early June.