Helsley walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Cubs.

Helsley had logged three wins and a blown save over his five previous outings, with Giovanny Gallegos responsible for two saves since Helsley's last successful closing assignment. The 28-year-old issued a one-out walk to Zach McKinstry but got Seiya Suzuki to ground into a double play to end the game. Helsley has permitted three runs (all via solo home runs) in 12 innings since the start of August, accounting for half of the earned runs he's given up all year. He has a 0.99 ERA, 0.68 WHIP and 80:16 K:BB while converting 13 of 17 save chances through 54.1 innings.