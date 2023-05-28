Helsley (3-3) struck out one over 1.1 perfect innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Guardians.

Helsley got the last out of the eighth inning and pitched a clean ninth to keep the game tied at 1-1. He's had some shaky outings recently, allowing three runs (two earned) over his last three appearances, but Saturday was a reminder of what he can be when he's at his best. Helsley lowered his ERA to 2.82 with a 1.16 WHIP and 29:9 K:BB over 22.1 innings. He's now tied with Giovanny Gallegos for the team lead in saves with six apiece, and Helsley's added two holds and three blown saves while splitting the closing duties.