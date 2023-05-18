Helsley recorded a save against the Brewers on Wednesday, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out one batter over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Helsley entered in the eighth inning and retired one batter, then worked around a walk and a single in the ninth to close out the contest. The right-hander was plenty rested after pitching just once over the previous eight days, and he earned his fifth save of the campaign. Helsley has blown three saves, but his overall numbers are strong, as he's posted a 2.55 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 22:6 K:BB over 17.2 innings.