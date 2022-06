Helsley struck out one batter in a perfect inning and earned a save over the Pirates on Monday.

Helsley threw eight of 12 pitches for strikes and had no issue finishing off the 7-5 win. He's now five for seven in save chances this season with a stellar 0.37 ERA and 33:6 K:BB through 24.1 frames. Helsley has earned a save in each of his last two appearances while Giovanny Gallegos hasn't recorded one since May 20.