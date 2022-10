Helsley was removed from Tuesday's game against the Pirates as a precaution with a jammed right middle finger, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Helsley suffered the injury when he fielded a batted ball from the only hitter he faced, and he then left the field with training staff. The fact the right-hander's exit has been labeled a precaution is an encouraging sign, and he should be considered day-to-day heading into the start of the NL Wild Card Series on Friday.