Helsley walked one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Friday's 4-3 win over the Yankees.

Helsley was able to protect a one-run lead after Paul DeJong put the Cardinals ahead for the first time in the eighth inning. This was Helsley's ninth consecutive scoreless outing, spanning 9.1 innings, and he's picked up four saves, a win and a hold in that stretch. For the season, he owns a 0.61 ERA, 0.63 WHIP and 66:13 K:BB through 44.1 innings.