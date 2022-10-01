Helsley issued one walk and did not give up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning of work to earn the save in a 2-1 victory over the pirates on Friday.

Helsley closed out the one-run game thanks in part to some excellent defense behind him. With a runner on first and two out, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt made an incredible running catch on a pop up by Miguel Andujar in foul territory that saw him crash into the netting. Helsley has a superb 1.26 ERA this season and could reach the 20-save mark for the first time in his career depending on how the Cardinals decide to manage his rest in their final regular season games of the year.