Helsley (2-0) allowed an unearned run on a hit and a walk with two strikeouts to earn the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader versus the Mets.

Helsley got Eduardo Escobar to strike out, but a passed ball allowed the Mets' infielder to reach base before Jeff McNeil knocked in the game-tying run in the eighth inning. The Cardinals pushed back in the ninth to pull ahead, and Giovanny Gallegos converted the save to earn Helsley his second win in his last three appearances. The hard-throwing righty hadn't given up any runs in his first nine outings this year, and his ERA remains untouched after Tuesday's outing. He's added a 23:2 K:BB, 0.32 WHIP, four holds and a save in 12.2 innings.