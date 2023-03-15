Helsley struck out all three batters he faced in a Grapefruit League appearance Wednesday against the Mets.

Helsley did the same in his previous Grapefruit League outing Sunday versus the Nationals. The hard-throwing 28-year-old carries top-tier fantasy closer upside into the 2023 campaign after dominating to the tune of a 1.25 ERA with 94 strikeouts over 64.2 regular-season innings for the Cardinals in 2022. He jammed his right middle finger just before the playoffs and aggravated it in Game 1 of the Wild Card Series against the Phillies, but there has been no apparent carryover this spring.