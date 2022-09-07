Helsley picked up the save Tuesday against Washington. He allowed one hit and one walk while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

Helsley found himself in a mini jam Tuesday, as he allowed a leadoff double and later walked a batter but came out unscathed to record his 14th save. The 28-year-old has earned and converted the last two save opportunities for St. Louis despite Giovanny Gallegos recording two saves recently. Helsley figures to be the favorite for save opportunities down the stretch with his stellar 0.98 ERA and 0.70 WHIP on the season.