Helsley struck out three in 1.1 perfect innings to earn the save in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Reds.

Helsley got the final out of the eighth inning and then struck out the side in the ninth. He's allowed only one unearned run in 9.2 innings in July while posting an impressive 15:2 K:BB this month. The 28-year-old continues to dominate as the Cardinals' top closer. He's up to nine saves in 12 chances with six holds, a 0.67 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and 60:12 K:BB across 40.1 innings.