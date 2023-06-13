Helsley (forearm) underwent a second round of imaging scans Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Jones notes that "concern is minimal" for Helsley's right forearm, but the Cardinals want to check all of the boxes with their hard-throwing closer to be sure there's nothing structurally wrong. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday and is in the midst of a 10-day shutdown period that will extend into next week. Giovanny Gallegos is expected to function as the primary closer in St. Louis while Helsley is sidelined.