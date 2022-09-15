Helsley earned a save against the Brewers on Wednesday, striking out two batters and allowing one hit in a scoreless inning.

Helsley entered in the ninth inning with St. Louis up by three runs and worked around a two-out single to record a scoreless frame. He notched his fifth save in five chances so far in September, though he's given up two runs in five frames over that stretch. Helsley has emerged as the Cardinals' clear No. 1 closer this month -- former co-closer Giovanny Gallegos hasn't picked up a save since Aug. 28.