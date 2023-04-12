Helsley earned the save Tuesday in Colorado after he allowed two hits and no walks during a scoreless ninth inning. He struck out two.

Helsley gave up singles to the first two batters he faced, but he rebounded to retire the next three hitters on just 10 pitches. The 28-year-old surrendered two runs and took a blown save in his season debut, but he's been unscored upon with two saves in his past three outings.